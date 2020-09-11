Shaftesbury gets to work on Departure season two following March postponement

Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer return for the second season, which is being produced under a new copro structure.
By Jordan Pinto
18 mins ago
departure-s1-01

Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer return for the second season, which is being produced under a new copro structure.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN