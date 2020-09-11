Deals: Hail to the Deadites, Neon, Radiant, Blue Ant Int’l

Indiecan Entertainment acquires Hail to the Deadites, while Raven Banner holds world sales to the doc, plus TIFF deals.
By Playback Staff
22 mins ago
Hail to the deadites

Indiecan Entertainment acquires Hail to the Deadites, while Raven Banner holds world sales to the doc, plus TIFF deals.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN