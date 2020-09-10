TIFF ’20: Chase Joynt, Aisling Chin-Yee bring trans stories to the fore with No Ordinary Man

The feature-length doc about the life of American jazz legend and trans icon Billy Tipton makes its world premiere today at TIFF Bell Lightbox.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
No Ordinary Man, Screen Shot 2020-09-10 at 11.35.11 AM

The feature-length doc about the life of American jazz legend and trans icon Billy Tipton makes its world premiere today at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN