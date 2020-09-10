MIPCOM shifts to fully online-only event

The event has now pivoted to a fully virtual experience with three components, while the BBC Studios Showcase is also moving online only for its 45th edition.
By Barry Walsh
1 hour ago
MIPCOM

The event has now pivoted to a fully virtual experience with three components, while the BBC Studios Showcase is also moving online only for its 45th edition.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN