imagineNATIVE to open with short film program

The program, titled Yellow, marks the first time imagineNATIVE will open with a shorts program, with Bolivian feature documentary Compania set to close.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
audreys-story-imaginenative-01

The program, titled Yellow, marks the first time imagineNATIVE will open with a shorts program, with Bolivian feature documentary Compania set to close.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN