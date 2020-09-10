Heartland saddles up for season 14
The CBC drama will get back on the horse for its 14th season in Alberta following an initial production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CBC drama will get back on the horse for its 14th season in Alberta following an initial production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN