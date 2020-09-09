Kim’s Convenience reopens for business after production shutdown

New episodes of the Thunderbird-produced comedy are scheduled to premiere on CBC TV and CBC Gem this winter.
By Jordan Pinto
56 mins ago
Kim's Convenience pic

