Kim’s Convenience reopens for business after production shutdown
New episodes of the Thunderbird-produced comedy are scheduled to premiere on CBC TV and CBC Gem this winter.
New episodes of the Thunderbird-produced comedy are scheduled to premiere on CBC TV and CBC Gem this winter.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN