CFC, Netflix name TV development accelerator participants
Projects tapped include a half-hour comedy/drama from Jennifer Holness and Sudz Sutherland as well as a one-hour comedy/drama from Pat Mills.
Projects tapped include a half-hour comedy/drama from Jennifer Holness and Sudz Sutherland as well as a one-hour comedy/drama from Pat Mills.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN