Strategy, BANFF create marketing incubator for women in media

Marketers and ad execs can lend their expertise to The BANFF Spark Marketing Accelerator, which aims to help women-owned businesses scale up, and increase industry diversity and inclusion.
By Jennifer Horn
10 mins ago
Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 11.21.35 AM

