Lady Dicks rolls into production
Principal photography has officially begun for the CBC buddy-cop drama, co-created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, with additional cast members and creatives announced.
Principal photography has officially begun for the CBC buddy-cop drama, co-created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, with additional cast members and creatives announced.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN