Blue Ant reveals fall acquisitions for its suite of specialty channels

The media company has acquired around a dozen titles as it continues to build its 'pandemic-proof' programming schedule for the fall and beyond.
By Jordan Pinto
12 mins ago
Paranormal Night Shift, unnamed (4)

The media company has acquired around a dozen titles as it continues to build its ‘pandemic-proof’ programming schedule for the fall and beyond.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN