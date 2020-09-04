NSI’s New Indigenous Voices tunes into a new frequency
The CBC-backed initiative is shifting its focus to podcast-based storytelling for its 2020 edition, with the Winnipeg-headquartered organization unveiling a new nine-person cohort.
The CBC-backed initiative is shifting its focus to podcast-based storytelling for its 2020 edition, with the Winnipeg-headquartered organization unveiling a new nine-person cohort.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN