Jann leads CTV fall lineup dominated by unscripted shows

Corner Gas Animated will return to CTV Comedy Channel, while HBO Max originals Raised by Wolves and Love Life make their way to Sci-Fi and Drama, respectively.
By Kelly Townsend
34 mins ago
????????????????????????????????????

Corner Gas Animated will return to CTV Comedy Channel, while HBO Max originals Raised by Wolves and Love Life make their way to Sci-Fi and Drama, respectively.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN