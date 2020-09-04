In brief: Rodeo FX expands Quebec footprint

Plus: APTN preps the debut of its original anthology series Amplify and Corus' digital agency so.da launches its latest branded project.
By Playback Staff
35 mins ago
RODEOBLVD_V09C

Plus: APTN preps the debut of its original anthology series Amplify and Corus’ digital agency so.da launches its latest branded project.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN