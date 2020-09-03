Overall entertainment and media revenue to fall by 6%

A new study by PwC says it could take advertising figures three years to get back to 2019 levels.
By Patti Summerfield
39 mins ago
phillip-goldsberry-ctv2fhyhj6i-unsplash-623x350

A new study by PwC says it could take advertising figures three years to get back to 2019 levels.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN