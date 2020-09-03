Loretta Todd’s Monkey Beach to open Vancouver Int’l Film Festival

The director's feature will make its world debut as part of the festival's True North section alongside Titus Heckel's Chained and Jennifer Abbott's The Magnitude of All Things.
By Lauren Malyk
55 mins ago
Screen Shot 2020-09-03 at 11.41.19 AM

