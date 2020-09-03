Incendo ramps up production in Montreal with two MOWs

Seasoned With Love and One of a Kind Love went to camera this week with all-Canadian lead actors as Incendo builds up its local production slate.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Seasoned With Love and One of a Kind Love went to camera this week with all-Canadian lead actors as Incendo builds up its local production slate.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: