TIFF reveals titles for Industry Selects distinction
Three Canadian scripted features are among the 30 selected to screen for buyers at this year's festival to bring additional opportunities for fall film sales.
Three Canadian scripted features are among the 30 selected to screen for buyers at this year’s festival to bring additional opportunities for fall film sales.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN