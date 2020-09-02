eOne backs new Mark Gordon venture

Mark Gordon Pictures, a new production venture from eOne's former TV and film president, has outposts in L.A., New York and London.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Mark Gordon

Mark Gordon Pictures, a new production venture from eOne’s former TV and film president, has outposts in L.A., New York and London.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN