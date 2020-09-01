WIFT Toronto lays out new strategic plan, expanded remit

The organization has committed to ensuring that 50% of the mentees for its flagship Connect Mentorship program are Black, Indigenous or People of Colour.
By Jordan Pinto
54 mins ago

The organization has committed to ensuring that 50% of the mentees for its flagship Connect Mentorship program are Black, Indigenous or People of Colour.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN