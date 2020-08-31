Submissions open for Playback’s 10 to Watch The annual feature that recognizes up-and-coming talent will focus on 10 racially diverse industry professionals; nomination deadline is Sept. 21.

Nominations are now open for Playback‘s annual recognition of up-and-coming talent in Canada’s screen-based industry.

In a far from typical year, we’ve made some changes to the usual “5 to Watch” format as part of Playback’s efforts to support underrepresented voices in the industry.

First, we’re only asking for nominations of racially diverse candidates in 2020, and increasing the number of recipients from five to 10 to highlight even more talent. Second, we’ll be allowing potential candidates to self-nominate, as well as asking members of the industry to nominate candidates.

Eligible 10 to Watch candidates are emerging voices from the following categories: writers, directors, producers, executive producers/showrunners and rising talent at production companies or broadcasters.

Recipients will be announced weekly, beginning later this fall.

Who qualifies?

Those who have shown entrepreneurial ingenuity and significant promise in the first few years of their career in film and TV. Age is not a restriction, but the length of time a nominee has been working in their field is. Mid-career and well-established professionals will NOT be eligible. Submissions are carefully reviewed and selected by Playback’s editorial team.

Questions to consider:

- Are you or the person you’re nominating already well-established and/or on the industry’s radar? Ideally the candidate will be in the early stages of their career and just beginning to grab industry attention.

- Are you/they a Canadian that identifies as a member of one or more racially diverse groups, such as Black, Indigenous, Latin American, Asian, Middle Eastern, or South Asian?

- Have you/they recently earned industry awards/accolades (within the last two to three years)?

- Have you/they been on other similar lists and if so, was that a long time ago? Those who are still in the same field are likely not eligible.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION HERE

Deadline: All nominations are due by September 21 at 11:59 p.m. EDT