Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Aug. 18 to 24, 2020 The Umbrella Academy continues its hold on #1, while The Boys and The Handmaid's Tale land at #6 and #7, respectively.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 46.2 times more in-demand than the average show

2. Lucifer (Netflix): 28.4

3. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 26.9

4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 22.5

5. Dark (Netflix): 19.8

6. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 17.3

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 16.6

8. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 16.0

9. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 15.4

10. Ozark (Netflix): 15.3

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy: 46.2 times more in-demand than the average show

2. My Hero Academia: 37.7

3. SpongeBob SquarePants: 35.7

4. PAW Patrol: 28.9

5. Lucifer: 28.4

6. America’s Got Talent: 27.6

7. The 100: 27.2

8. The Mandalorian: 26.9

9. Grey’s Anatomy: 24.7

10. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 24.3

Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of The Umbrella Academy courtesy of Netflix