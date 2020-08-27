CAB sounds alarm on future of local TV, radio

The Canadian Association of Broadcasters says urgent regulatory relief is needed to prevent a revenue shortfall of $1 billion, and the closure of dozens of TV and radio stations.
By Jordan Pinto
43 mins ago
Television, Unsplash, scheier-hr-2rCggxMjd_8-unsplash

The Canadian Association of Broadcasters says urgent regulatory relief is needed to prevent a revenue shortfall of $1 billion, and the closure of dozens of TV and radio stations.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN