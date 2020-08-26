TIFF ’20: Thom Powers talks this year’s documentary slate

Playback's sister publication Realscreen catches up with the programmer to discuss how the pandemic and hybrid-physical shift impacted TIFF's documentary selections, and more.
By Jillian Morgan
3 hours ago
Thom-Powers

Playback‘s sister publication Realscreen catches up with the programmer to discuss how the pandemic and hybrid-physical shift impacted TIFF’s documentary selections, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN