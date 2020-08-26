Game Theory Films launches BIPOC-focused distribution fund

The initiative, backed by a number of film industry players, will initially offer $100,000 in recoupable minimum guarantees and a further $100,000 in in-kind services.
By Jordan Pinto
53 mins ago
Unsplash - film - kushagra-kevat-8cYwYgasSis-unsplash

The initiative, backed by a number of film industry players, will initially offer $100,000 in recoupable minimum guarantees and a further $100,000 in in-kind services.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN