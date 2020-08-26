Exclusive: Angela Heck upped to managing director at Whistler fest
Effective immediately, the director of industry programming has been appointed to the newly created role.
Effective immediately, the director of industry programming has been appointed to the newly created role.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN