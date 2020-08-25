Projects from Hsiung, Drljaca, Cheesman among TIFF Short Cuts
Canadian-produced projects account for more than half of the 35 short films selected this year.
Canadian-produced projects account for more than half of the 35 short films selected this year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN