Wildhood’s long, tumultuous journey to production
Producer Gharrett Patrick Paon shares his long-term strategy for getting the film financial support and how one decision saved the film from a year-long delay.
Producer Gharrett Patrick Paon shares his long-term strategy for getting the film financial support and how one decision saved the film from a year-long delay.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN