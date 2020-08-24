Deals: Corus, Shudder, Gusto TV

OTT service Shudder picks up Montreal filmmaker Elza Kephart's SLAXX in multiple territories including the U.S. and U.K., plus more.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
Slaxx Screen Shot 2020-07-10 at 10.16.02 AM

OTT service Shudder picks up Montreal filmmaker Elza Kephart’s SLAXX in multiple territories including the U.S. and U.K., plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN