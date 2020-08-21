Thunderbird to boost content pipeline with Atomic promotion
Joel Bradley will lead Atomic's studios in Vancouver, L.A. and Ottawa, while Thunderbird promotes Colin Beadle to VP, human resources.
Joel Bradley will lead Atomic’s studios in Vancouver, L.A. and Ottawa, while Thunderbird promotes Colin Beadle to VP, human resources.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN