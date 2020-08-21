Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Aug. 11 to 17, 2020 The Umbrella Academy continues its streak at #1, while The Boys make the Digital Original list.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 50.0 times more in-demand than the average show

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 24.2

3. Stranger Things (Netflix): 21.2

4. Dark (Netflix): 20.6

5. Doom Patrol (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 18.8

6. DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe): 18.5

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 17.2

8. Lucifer (Netflix): 17.0

9. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 16.2

10. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 15.5

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy: 50.0 times more in-demand than the average show

2. My Hero Academia: 38.5

3. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: 36.6

4. SpongeBob SquarePants: 35.0

5. PAW Patrol: 27.5

6. The 100: 26.3

7. Sons of Anarchy: 24.8

8. Game Of Thrones: 24.4

9. The Mandalorian: 24.2

10. America’s Got Talent: 23.9

Parrot Analytics has changed the method by which it presents its demand data. It still calculates its Top 10 lists using Demand Expressions, however, that demand is now shown by using a metric that demonstrates how much more in-demand the top series are than the average TV show in Canada. For example, a difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is ten times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Image of The Umbrella Academy courtesy of Netflix