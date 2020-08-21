Cineplex reopens all 164 theatres ahead of Tenet release

Following the release of The SpongeBob Movie and Unhinged last week, Tenet lands in Cineplex theatres Aug. 27, a week ahead of the U.S.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

Following the release of The SpongeBob Movie and Unhinged last week, Tenet lands in Cineplex theatres Aug. 27, a week ahead of the U.S.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: