More European broadcasters pick up Hudson & Rex
UKTV's Alibi, which already airs Frankie Drake Mysteries and Murdoch Mysteries, was among four buyers, while a U.S. deal is also reportedly in the works.
UKTV’s Alibi, which already airs Frankie Drake Mysteries and Murdoch Mysteries, was among four buyers, while a U.S. deal is also reportedly in the works.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN