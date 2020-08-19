Netflix orders more Warrior Nun
The streamer has greenlit a second season of the drama produced through showrunner Simon Barry's Reality Distortion Field.
The streamer has greenlit a second season of the drama produced through showrunner Simon Barry’s Reality Distortion Field.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN