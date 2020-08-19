Darryl Kyte joins ACTRA National as senior legal counsel

Effective immediately, the former Street Cents host and producer reports to national executive director and chief negotiator Marie Kelly.
By Lauren Malyk
2 days ago

Effective immediately, the former Street Cents host and producer reports to national executive director and chief negotiator Marie Kelly.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN