Darryl Kyte joins ACTRA National as senior legal counsel
Effective immediately, the former Street Cents host and producer reports to national executive director and chief negotiator Marie Kelly.
Effective immediately, the former Street Cents host and producer reports to national executive director and chief negotiator Marie Kelly.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN