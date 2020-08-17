Resolution to COVID testing dispute paves way for B.C. production restart

The Good Doctor will resume production later this month after the BC Council of Film Unions reached an agreement with Sony Pictures TV, with negotiations set to continue this week for other shows.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
FIONA GUBELMANN, RICHARD SCHIFF, ANTONIA THOMAS, HILL HARPER, PAIGE SPARA, FREDDIE HIGHMORE, JASIKA NICOLE, NICHOLAS GONZALEZ, WILL YUN LEE, CHRISTINA CHANG

The Good Doctor will resume production later this month after the BC Council of Film Unions reached an agreement with Sony Pictures TV, with negotiations set to continue this week for other shows.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN