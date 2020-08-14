Deals: Nelvana/Spin Master, Gusto, OUTtv

Nelvana and Spin Master unveils new deals, while two Gusto Worldwide Media shows head to So Yummy TV and OUTtv adds a new comedy to its fall lineup.
By Lauren Malyk
34 mins ago
dna-dinners_host_tyrone_edwards-11

Nelvana and Spin Master unveils new deals, while two Gusto Worldwide Media shows head to So Yummy TV and OUTtv adds a new comedy to its fall lineup.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN