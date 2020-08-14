Cineplex revenue plummets 95% as cinema closures hit Q2

While the exhibitor took a number of swift measures to curtail costs, it said it has experienced a cash burn of approximately $18 million per month since the onset of the pandemic.
By Jordan Pinto
9 mins ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

