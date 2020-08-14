Blue Ant pivots gaming strategy with Omnia Media sale

Enthusiast Gaming will acquire Omnia to form North America's largest gaming and esports platform, with Blue Ant gaining 18% ownership in Enthusiast and a seat on the board.
By Kelly Townsend
33 mins ago
alex-haney-o4x4sieRzI4-unsplash

