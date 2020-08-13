In brief: Global film lab launched for women, non-binary-led features
Plus: NFB to world premiere immersive VR projects in Venice and Calgary's Kidoodle.TV invests in safe streaming for U.S. audiences.
Plus: NFB to world premiere immersive VR projects in Venice and Calgary’s Kidoodle.TV invests in safe streaming for U.S. audiences.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN