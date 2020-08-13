Fortunate Son, Heartland and Tribal up for Best Drama Series

The best feature category for the 2020 Alberta Film & Television Awards also includes Harpoon, while Red Earth Uncovered is among the Best Documentary Series nominees.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2020-06-10 at 10.11.35 AM

