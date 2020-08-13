David Way named president at Great Pacific Media following Blair Reekie’s departure
Wendy McKernan was also promoted to COO at Thunderbird's factual division.
Wendy McKernan was also promoted to COO at Thunderbird’s factual division.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN