CBC gets Feudal with Six Eleven Media, eOne

Created by Sheri Elwood (Call Me Fitz), production on the eight-part drama series is now underway in Nova Scotia.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

Created by Sheri Elwood (Call Me Fitz), production on the eight-part drama series is now underway in Nova Scotia.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN