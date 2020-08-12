Murdoch Mysteries goes to camera on 14th season

The Shaftesbury-produced series is among a raft of CBC scripted titles set to shoot in Ontario over the next six weeks, with the pubcaster reducing the episode order to 11.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Murdoch 200

The Shaftesbury-produced series is among a raft of CBC scripted titles set to shoot in Ontario over the next six weeks, with the pubcaster reducing the episode order to 11.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN