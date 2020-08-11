TIFF’s hybrid model comes into view
The festival unveiled the indoor and outdoor screening venues for Toronto audiences, with plans to rollout the Bell Digital Cinema platform Canada-wide in September.
The festival unveiled the indoor and outdoor screening venues for Toronto audiences, with plans to rollout the Bell Digital Cinema platform Canada-wide in September.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN