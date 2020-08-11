Inside Sinking Ship’s dino-sized release shift
When COVID-19 made the producer's big theatrical and museum launch plans extinct, it shifted to transactional deals to reach audiences, says Kate Sanagan.
When COVID-19 made the producer’s big theatrical and museum launch plans extinct, it shifted to transactional deals to reach audiences, says Kate Sanagan.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN