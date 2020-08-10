Hudson & Rex resumes production following positive COVID-19 case

Filming on the crime procedural was delayed when a member of the production team tested positive after arriving to St. John's, N.L., from Toronto last week.
By Kelly Townsend
31 mins ago
hudson-rex-01

Filming on the crime procedural was delayed when a member of the production team tested positive after arriving to St. John’s, N.L., from Toronto last week.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN