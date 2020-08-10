Deals: Boat Rocker, Boys vs. Girls, Constantin Film

Boat Rocker unveils new sales for animated preschool series Love Monster, while Mongrel Media and Gravitas Ventures sign on to comedy Boys vs. Girls, and more.
By Lauren Malyk
58 mins ago
Love Monster Key Art small

Boat Rocker unveils new sales for animated preschool series Love Monster, while Mongrel Media and Gravitas Ventures sign on to comedy Boys vs. Girls, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN