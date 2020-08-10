COVID testing issues stall The Good Doctor’s production restart
The U.S. medical drama had been slated to start production today, however a disagreement between local unions and U.S. studios has put those plans on hold.
The U.S. medical drama had been slated to start production today, however a disagreement between local unions and U.S. studios has put those plans on hold.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN