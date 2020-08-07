Telefilm opens development stream for racialized individuals
The newly created stream will have a $500,000 envelope and be evaluated by an external jury, while Telefilm loosens eligibility restrictions in the development stream.
The newly created stream will have a $500,000 envelope and be evaluated by an external jury, while Telefilm loosens eligibility restrictions in the development stream.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN