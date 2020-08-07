Telefilm opens development stream for racialized individuals

The newly created stream will have a $500,000 envelope and be evaluated by an external jury, while Telefilm loosens eligibility restrictions in the development stream.
By Kelly Townsend
56 mins ago
photo-of-men-holding-camera-3062545

